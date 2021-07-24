Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

