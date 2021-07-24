Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.34 and last traded at $56.34. 9,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 389,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 488.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

