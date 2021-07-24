sUSD Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002973 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $206.54 million and $11.36 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 204,564,771 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

