SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $634.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SIVB stock opened at $570.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.86. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $217.23 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,293.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

