Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has SEK 101 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of SEK 87.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.