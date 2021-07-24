Swap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $194.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $351,439.83 and $194.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00119703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00143772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,764.38 or 0.99661023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.23 or 0.00883223 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,643,507 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.