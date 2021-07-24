SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

SYNNEX stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,530. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

