SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.
SYNNEX stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.
In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,530. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
