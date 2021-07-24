Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,757 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $55,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $94,779,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $83,517,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

