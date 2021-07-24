Tao Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Denali Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Tao Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,282,354.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 384,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,709. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.