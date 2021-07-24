Tapmydata 24 Hour Volume Reaches $286,385.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $776,208.40 and $286,385.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

