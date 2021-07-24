TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stake Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $502.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.07.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

