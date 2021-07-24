Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of VIV opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,216 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 865,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 746,472 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 651,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

