Telefônica Brasil (VIV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

