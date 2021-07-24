Telsey Advisory Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $425.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $405.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.88. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $411.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

