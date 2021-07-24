Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Temenos alerts:

TMNSF stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.14. Temenos has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Temenos (TMNSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.