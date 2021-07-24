Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.54. Temenos has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

