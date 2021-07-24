Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $898,539.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Tenable by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.