Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

