Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down to $72.25

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.25, but opened at $70.00. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 7,504 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have commented on THC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.
In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after buying an additional 141,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
