Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down to $72.25

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.25, but opened at $70.00. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 7,504 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after buying an additional 141,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

