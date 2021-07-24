Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down to $72.25

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.25, but opened at $70.00. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 7,504 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

