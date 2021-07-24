Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.23-5.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

