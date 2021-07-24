TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $704,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,275,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $198,000.

DCRNU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

