TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Cuts Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lessened its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Z were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTPZ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Z alerts:

RTPZ stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.