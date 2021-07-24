TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $500,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,708,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,489,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,488,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,991,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,186,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.