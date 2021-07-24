TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $965,000 in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

