TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $990,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAQC. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000.

VAQC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

