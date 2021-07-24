TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $500,000 Investment in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,143,000.

OTCMKTS:ASPCU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

