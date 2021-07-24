TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $5,910,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,850,000.

Shares of TWLVU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

