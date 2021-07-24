TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.10% of Switchback II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switchback II during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter worth $98,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switchback II in the first quarter worth $344,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWBK opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Switchback II Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

