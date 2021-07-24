Tesla (TSLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSLA stock opened at $643.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.38, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $631.93. Tesla has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

