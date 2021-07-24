Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded by Summit Redstone

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Summit Redstone to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 72.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 230,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 57,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

