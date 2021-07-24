Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.87-2.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.88.

TXN stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

