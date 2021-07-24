TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.09.
Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$130.40 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$130.70. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.