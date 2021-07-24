TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.09.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$130.40 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$130.70. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$466,496,128. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.