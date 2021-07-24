The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.59

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 96446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

