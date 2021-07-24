The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.03. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

