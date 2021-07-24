The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $274.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.43.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.52. 9,379,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,198,715. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.03. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.