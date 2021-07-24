The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

NYSE SAM opened at $701.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,009.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $693.21 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

