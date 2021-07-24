The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Down to $27.64

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $26.84. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

