The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Down to $27.64

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $26.84. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64.
In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
