The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $5,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 536,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,401. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.