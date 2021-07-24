The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 10,756 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

