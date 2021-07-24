The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 10,756 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.
About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
