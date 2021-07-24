The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €38.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.11 ($57.78).

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock opened at €36.98 ($43.51) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.55. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.