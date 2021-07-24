The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

