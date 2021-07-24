The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.07 on Friday. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

