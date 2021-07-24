The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,363 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

MOS stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.93.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

