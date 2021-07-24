The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

