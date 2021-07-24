The Sandbox (SAND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $500.95 million and $1.56 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.47 or 0.01270572 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

