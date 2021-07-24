The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Southern by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

SO opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

