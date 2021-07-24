ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

