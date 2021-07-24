TheWorks.co.uk’s (WRKS) No Recommendation Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON WRKS opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,454.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.14. TheWorks.co.uk has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.98).

In related news, insider Harry Morley bought 46,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £27,713.40 ($36,207.73).

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

