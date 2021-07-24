Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.78

Shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 980333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBA. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

